Dep. A Coruna vs Levante: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+2 First half ends.

45 At least 1 minute of stoppage time will be added.

44 Dela (Levante) took the free kick from outside the penalty area. His shot went just over the crossbar. The goalkeeper got lucky.

43 Levante wins a free kick near the edge of the penalty area.

42 Manuel Orellana Cruz shows a yellow card for Deportivo La Coruña, the player is not surprised as it was a very late and rough tackle.

42 No way through! Enzo Bardelli (Levante) shoots from outside the box, but a defender brilliantly blocks it.

38 Bill Nsongo (Dep. A Coruña) receives the ball and shoots from outside the box, but it goes over the crossbar.

38 None of the Deportivo La Coruña players could reach the corner kick as it was hit too hard and went out of bounds.

37 Giacomo Quagliata (Deportivo La Coruña) hits it first time from outside the box, aiming for the top left corner, but Mathew Ryan makes the save.

36 Giacomo Quagliata (Deportivo La Coruña) is penalized for a foul. Manuel Orellana had a clear view and blew his whistle.

34 The ball went out of play. Deportivo La Coruña will take a corner kick.

33 Iván Romero (Levante) fouls his opponent and receives a yellow card from the referee, but he is openly unhappy with the decision.

32 Daniel Requeña (Levante) openly held back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee blew for a foul.

31 Mario Soriano (Deportivo La Coruña) commits a foul on his opponent, and Manuel Orellana blows the whistle to penalize it.

30 Mario Soriano (Deportivo de La Coruña) shoots towards goal, but a defender expertly blocks it, preventing it from reaching the target.

29 One of the Deportivo La Coruña players started his run too early, and the referee blew the whistle for offside.

27 One of the defenders reacted at the last moment to brilliantly block Yeremay Hernández's (Deportivo La Coruña) pass.

25 Thanks to a brilliant block by the defender, Levante's corner kick came to nothing.

25 Roger Brugué (Levante) did well to reach a cross near the edge of the penalty area, but his weak header went wide of the right post.

23 The referee blew the whistle as Iván Romero (Levante) made a very rough challenge for the ball.

21 Deportivo La Coruña player Bill Nsongo made a dangerous challenge. Manuel Orellana blew the whistle for a foul.

19 Yeremay Hernández (Deportivo La Coruña) makes a brilliant run. He goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper, shapes to shoot, but the keeper bravely rushes out and claims the ball.

19 Following a medium-range free kick taken by Levante, the ball was crossed into the center, but it was too powerful and went out of bounds.

18 Deportivo La Coruña players are passing nicely and waiting for the right moment to attack, but a mistake is made and possession is lost.

16 Thiago Fernández (Levante) delivers the ball into the box, but the defenders quickly clear it.

15 Levante failed to make the most of the corner, Leo Roman (Dep. La Coruna) jumped to claim the ball.

14 Daniel Requena (Levante) makes a sliding tackle and fouls his opponent. Manuel Orellana stops the play and could have shown a card, but ultimately decides to give only a verbal warning.

13 Levante took a corner kick, but thanks to solid defending, the scoring opportunity was wasted.

11 Mario Soriano (Deportivo La Coruna) takes a shot at goal, but the goalkeeper easily gathers the ball.

8 Luismi Cruz (Dep. A Coruña) stepped up to take the free kick and chose to shoot, but the ball went straight into the hands of Mathew Ryan.

8 Manuel Orellana has a clear view of the play and spots the foul by Daniel Requena (Levante).

5 Roger Brugué (Levante) commits a foul against his opponent; at first glance it seemed the other way around, but the referee made the right call and awarded a free kick to the opposing team.

5 Levante is organizing the play with precise passes to create new attacking opportunities.

1 The game has just started.

00:03 The players are finally out on the pitch! Deportivo La Coruña gets the match underway.

00:00 Today's match will be officiated by Manuel Orellana.

00:00 The starting lineups for both teams have already been announced, and you can check them out in the match details.