Levante vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Levante vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Levante vs Ath Bilbao. Kick-off: 21 October, 23:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Levante starting lineup: 13. Ryan M., 7. Brugue R. (captain), 24. Fernandez T., 2. Mandi A., 3. Ndukwe I., 8. Olasagasti J. A., 10. Ratkov P., 6. Requena D., 9. Romero I., 23. Sanchez M., 22. Toljan J.

Levante head coach: Castro L.

Ath Bilbao starting lineup: 1. Simon U., 5. Alvarez Y., 17. Berchiche Y., 7. Berenguer A., 18. Jauregizar M., 14. Laporte A., 31. Louis-Jean J., 23. Navarro R., 15. Rincon H., 16. Ruiz de Galarreta I., 21. Sannadi M.

Ath Bilbao head coach: Terzic E.

LevanteAth BilbaoLa Liga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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