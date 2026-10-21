Levante vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Levante vs Ath Bilbao. Kick-off: 21 October, 23:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Levante starting lineup: 13. Ryan M., 7. Brugue R. (captain), 24. Fernandez T., 2. Mandi A., 3. Ndukwe I., 8. Olasagasti J. A., 10. Ratkov P., 6. Requena D., 9. Romero I., 23. Sanchez M., 22. Toljan J.
Levante head coach: Castro L.
Ath Bilbao starting lineup: 1. Simon U., 5. Alvarez Y., 17. Berchiche Y., 7. Berenguer A., 18. Jauregizar M., 14. Laporte A., 31. Louis-Jean J., 23. Navarro R., 15. Rincon H., 16. Ruiz de Galarreta I., 21. Sannadi M.
Ath Bilbao head coach: Terzic E.
Comments 0
…