Elite ACL Matchday 3: When and where are the Uzbek clubs playing today?

Today, October 26, the third round of matches kicks off in Asia's most prestigious club competition — the AFC Champions League Elite. This round presents significant challenges for Uzbek clubs, as the reigning national champion, Fergana's Neftchi, hosts the star-studded Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad on home soil.

Meanwhile, the capital's Pakhtakor team travels to Iraq this evening to face the local Air Force (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya) club in Baghdad.

The super clash in Fergana and the Baghdad trip

Both matches are of strategic importance for the teams' standings in the group and their playoff prospects:

Neftchi vs. Al-Ittihad (Fergana): Having collected 3 points in the first two rounds, the Fergana club will face the Saudi super-club in front of their home fans. The match starts at 18:45 local time;

Air Force vs. Pakhtakor (Baghdad): With 2 points from two draws, the "Lions" will strive to secure a crucial victory at the magnificent Al-Madina Stadium in Baghdad. The match kicks off at 23:15 Tashkent time;

Situation in the tournament table: Every point earned in the initial stage of the tournament is valuable, and the results of this round could determine the path of the Uzbek clubs toward the next stage.

AFC Champions League Elite | Matchday 3 schedule and kick-off times

(Match start times are indicated in Tashkent time)