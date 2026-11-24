In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, “Pakhtakor” faced off against Saudi Arabia's “Al-Ittihad” club. In the match held in Jeddah, the hosts scored twice to secure an important victory, while the Tashkent team failed to improve its position in the tournament standings.

For “Pakhtakor,” participating in Asia's most prestigious club competition, the match against “Al-Ittihad” was a significant test. However, the Saudis, playing on their home turf, started the match aggressively and took control from the very first minutes.

As a result, “Pakhtakor” returned from Jeddah empty-handed, while the hosts sealed the win with two goals.

“Al-Ittihad” opened the scoring with an early goal

In the 7th minute of the match, Al-Shanqiti put “Al-Ittihad” in the lead. This goal allowed the hosts to solidify their initiative in the game.