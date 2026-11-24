“Pakhtakor” in dire straits: Defeated by “Al-Ittihad”
In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, “Pakhtakor” faced off against Saudi Arabia's “Al-Ittihad” club. In the match held in Jeddah, the hosts scored twice to secure an important victory, while the Tashkent team failed to improve its position in the tournament standings.
For “Pakhtakor,” participating in Asia's most prestigious club competition, the match against “Al-Ittihad” was a significant test. However, the Saudis, playing on their home turf, started the match aggressively and took control from the very first minutes.
As a result, “Pakhtakor” returned from Jeddah empty-handed, while the hosts sealed the win with two goals.
“Al-Ittihad” opened the scoring with an early goal
In the 7th minute of the match, Al-Shanqiti put “Al-Ittihad” in the lead. This goal allowed the hosts to solidify their initiative in the game.
The situation did not get any easier for “Pakhtakor” after the break. In the 47th minute, Ilenikhena scored the second goal, further increasing the Saudis' advantage.
The score remained unchanged for the rest of the match, and “Al-Ittihad” won 2-0.
“Pakhtakor’s” position in the tournament standings has worsened
Following this result, “Al-Ittihad” reached 7 points and climbed to 8th place in the tournament table.
“Pakhtakor,” meanwhile, remains in 15th place with 2 points after 5 rounds. This result has further complicated the Tashkent club's chances of advancing to the next stage.
Now, “Pakhtakor” cannot afford to lose any more points in the remaining matches. To change their situation in the competition, the team must not only win but also rely on the results of their rivals.
Full match result and lineups
AFC Champions League Elite. Round 5
“Al-Ittihad” - “Pakhtakor” 2:0
Goals:
7th minute — Al-Shanqiti
47th minute — Ilenikhena
“Al-Ittihad”: Rajković, Danilo, Saad Mousa, Mukhtar Ali, Aouar (Wijnaldum, 73), Al-Shanqiti (Al-Julaidan, 80), Al-Sahafi (Al-Ghamdi, 80), Faris Abdi, Lopez, Bergwijn (Al-Shehri, 84), Ilenikhena.
“Pakhtakor”: Vladimir Nazarov, Karimov, Dilshodbekov (Chinedu, 31), Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Zaid Tahseen, Sherzod Nasrullaev (Ermanov, 73), Abdurauf Buriev, Akmal Mozgovoy (Saydaliev, 73), Flamarion, Oybek Bozorov (Ibrohimov, 73), Dostonbek Khamdamov (Saitov, 73).
For “Pakhtakor,” the defeat in Jeddah has made their situation in the competition even more difficult. Now, the Tashkent club must make the most of their remaining opportunities and justify the fans' trust with results.
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