From 0:2 to 2:2: How did Neftchi secure a point against Al Hilol?
In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Fergana's Neftchi club hosted Saudi Arabia's Al Hilol on their home turf. A high-intensity match filled with goals at the Istiqlol Stadium ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw.
The visitors dominated the first half: Ollie Watkins opened the scoring in the 21st minute, and Gabriel Martinelli extended the lead in the 28th minute. However, Islom Ismoilov's side significantly increased the tempo in the second half and turned the tide of the game.
Second-half comeback and tournament standing
After the break, Abror Ismoilov narrowed the deficit with a precise strike in the 49th minute. In the 70th minute, opposing player Akchichek scored an own goal, allowing Neftchi to level the score — 2:2.
Following this result, Neftchi has reached 5 points and currently sits in 9th place in the tournament table. The Riyadh club, Al Hilol, remains in 2nd place with 10 points.
Indicators
Neftchi
Al Hilol
Final score
2
2
Goals
Abror Ismoilov (49'), Akchichek (70' own goal)
Ollie Watkins (21'), Gabriel Martinelli (28')
Points and position
5 points (9th place)
10 points (2nd place)
Date and stadium
November 23, Fergana, Istiqlol
November 23, Fergana, Istiqlol
Match report and lineups
ACL Elite. Round 5 Neftchi — Al Hilol 2:2
November 23, Fergana, Istiqlol
Goals: Abror Ismoilov (49), Akchichek (70 own goal) — Ollie Watkins (21), Gabriel Martinelli (28).
Neftchi: Botirali Ergashev, Farrukh Sayfiyev, Michel Augusto, Anvar Gofurov, Ibrohimkhalil Yoldoshev, Ikrom Aliboyev, Yan Sasse (Kouao, 67), Jamshid Iskanderov (Vladimir Jovovic, 67), Abror Ismoilov (Ratinio, 67), Alisher Odilov (Khurshid Giyosov, 81), Marcus Forss (Zoran Marusic, 81).
Al Hilol: Bounou, Akchichek, Lajami (Tambakti, 78), Koulibaly, Hernandez (Al Harbi, 70), Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno (Al Dawsari, 70), Martinelli, Summerville, Watkins.
In your opinion, how will this hard-fought draw against Al Hilol affect Neftchi's chances to compete for higher goals in the upcoming rounds of the ACL Elite? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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