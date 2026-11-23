In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Fergana's Neftchi club hosted Saudi Arabia's Al Hilol on their home turf. A high-intensity match filled with goals at the Istiqlol Stadium ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw.

The visitors dominated the first half: Ollie Watkins opened the scoring in the 21st minute, and Gabriel Martinelli extended the lead in the 28th minute. However, Islom Ismoilov's side significantly increased the tempo in the second half and turned the tide of the game.

Second-half comeback and tournament standing

After the break, Abror Ismoilov narrowed the deficit with a precise strike in the 49th minute. In the 70th minute, opposing player Akchichek scored an own goal, allowing Neftchi to level the score — 2:2.

Following this result, Neftchi has reached 5 points and currently sits in 9th place in the tournament table. The Riyadh club, Al Hilol, remains in 2nd place with 10 points.