“Neftchi” opened the scoring from a penalty, but “Al-Ittihad” snatched the win at the end of the match

In the 3rd round of the AFC Champions League Elite group stage, Fergana's “Neftchi” club hosted Saudi Arabia's star-studded “Al-Ittihad” team on their home turf. In an intense and uncompromising clash at the “Istiqlol” stadium, the visitors secured a comeback 2-1 victory thanks to a precise strike in the final minute.

Although the hosts started the match actively and took the lead via a 17th-minute penalty, the Saudi club managed to equalize and deliver the decisive blow at the end of the game.

Chronicle of the clash: Iskanderov's penalty and the visitors' response

Fans at the “Istiqlol” stadium witnessed a match rich in intensity and emotion:

17th minute — Jamshid Iskanderov's strike: The hosts, who had the upper hand early on, earned an 11-meter penalty in the 17th minute. Jamshid Iskanderov calmly converted the spot-kick to put the Fergana side in front;

34th minute — Houssem Aouar equalized: The Saudis sought to take control of the game quickly, and in the 34th minute, the skillful Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar leveled the scales;

90th minute — Youssef En-Nesyri's last-second strike: Just before the end of regulation time, substitute Youssef En-Nesyri brilliantly sent a free-kick into the net, securing a vital three points for “Al-Ittihad”.

Situation in the standings and the next destination: Trip to Muscat

This result has impacted the teams' prospects in the group stage:

9th place: Following this defeat, Islombek Ismoilov's charges sit in 9th place in the competition table with 3 points;

Important match on neutral ground: The Fergana team will play their next 4th-round match away against Iran's “Tractor” club on November 2;

Muscat hosting: This match will take place on neutral ground in the Omani capital, Muscat, and the points earned there could be decisive for the playoff race.

AFC Champions League Elite. West Region. 3rd round