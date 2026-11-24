In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad defeated Pakhtakor 2-0. After the match, the Tashkent team's head coach, Emilian Caras, shared his thoughts on the mistakes made by the team, missed opportunities, and the young players.

The situation for Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite is becoming increasingly difficult. In the match against Al-Ittihad in Jeddah, the team started both halves poorly and failed to score a response goal against their opponent. Head coach Emilian Caras did not hide the reasons for the defeat: in his opinion, the team lacked experience and skill in decisive situations.

Caras: "We made mistakes that led to goals"

In the post-match press conference, Emilian Caras analyzed his team's performance. The coach noted that Pakhtakor failed to start either half well, which allowed the opponent to score.