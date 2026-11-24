Emilian Caras reveals the problem at Pakhtakor after the defeat to Al-Ittihad
In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad defeated Pakhtakor 2-0. After the match, the Tashkent team's head coach, Emilian Caras, shared his thoughts on the mistakes made by the team, missed opportunities, and the young players.
The situation for Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite is becoming increasingly difficult. In the match against Al-Ittihad in Jeddah, the team started both halves poorly and failed to score a response goal against their opponent. Head coach Emilian Caras did not hide the reasons for the defeat: in his opinion, the team lacked experience and skill in decisive situations.
Caras: "We made mistakes that led to goals"
In the post-match press conference, Emilian Caras analyzed his team's performance. The coach noted that Pakhtakor failed to start either half well, which allowed the opponent to score.
"We started both halves poorly and made mistakes that led to goals. Then we recovered.
We created several goal-scoring opportunities. However, we lacked the experience and skill to capitalize on them. I congratulate the hosts on the victory," the expert said.
It is clear from Caras's words that Pakhtakor lost not only due to defensive errors but also because they were unable to convert their chances in attack.
Why did the coach make a substitution in the first half?
The Pakhtakor manager also explained why he made an early substitution during the match. He stated that the team needed to be more active in attack and change the situation.
"We made a substitution in the first half because we needed to push forward in attack. The young players in our squad gain experience in such matches," Caras explained.
Thus, for the coach, this match was significant not only for the result but also for the development of young players in high-level international competitions.
Pakhtakor in a difficult position in the standings
After the defeat to Al-Ittihad, the standings are as follows:
Al-Ittihad — 7 points, 8th place;
Pakhtakor — 2 points, 15th place.
The upcoming matches in the competition are of particular importance for the Tashkent side. The team needs victories to make up for lost points and maintain their chances in the tournament.
The "Lions" face a crucial match against Tractor
Pakhtakor will play its next AFC Champions League Elite match against Iran's Tractor on December 7.
The match is scheduled to start at 18:45 Tashkent time. This game will be an important opportunity for the Tashkent team to improve their standing in the tournament.
Caras's charges must learn from the mistakes made in Jeddah and show a more effective performance in the next match. Otherwise, the team's future in the competition could become even more complicated.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…