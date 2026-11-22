In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Neftchi will host Saudi Arabia's strongest club, Al Hilol, in Fergana. Ahead of the upcoming match against a complex opponent, Neftchi head coach Islom Ismoilov shared his thoughts on the team's preparation, tactical approach, and the players' mental state. He emphasized that Neftchi fears no one and will enter the pitch only to win. The match against one of the strongest clubs in Asian football is expected to be a serious test for Neftchi. However, Islom Ismoilov stated that he would not allow the opponent's name, squad, or individual skill of their players to put pressure on his team. Neftchi will play against Al Hilol with courage and confidence Islom Ismoilov noted that it must be acknowledged that Al Hilol is one of the strongest teams in Asia. But Neftchi is not entering the AFC Champions League Elite just to participate. The Fergana club has its own goals, ambitions, and responsibilities to its fans. "A very complex match awaits us tomorrow. Al Hilol is one of the strongest teams in Asia. I do not want to dwell too much on the opponent's squad, the individual skill of the players, or the team's achievements. However, we are not just participating in this tournament. Neftchi is a team with clear goals, a unique character, and high ambitions," said the coach. He expects his players to show courage in the upcoming meeting, fight until the final minutes, and bring joy to the fans in Fergana. Ismoilov emphasized that his team's potential is sufficient to fulfill such a task and expressed that they are fully prepared for the match. "There will never be fear": Neftchi will not abandon its style Journalists asked about the opponent's experienced players and the aspects that could pose a threat to Neftchi. Ismoilov said that the team will maintain its football style even against a strong opponent.

In his opinion, Neftchi will not limit itself to just defending against any team. High pressing and vertical football are among the main tactical approaches of the Fergana side, and this style is planned to be used in the match against Al Hilol as well. "I mentioned the opponent above. Al Hilol is a strong team and this must be acknowledged. However, regardless of who the opponent is, we strive to use our own style of high pressing and vertical football in matches against any team, including strong ones, rather than limiting ourselves to just defending. Every team has strengths and weaknesses. We will focus on taking advantage of them. But neither the team nor I will ever have fear. We always approach the opponent with respect, but we enter the pitch with confidence in ourselves," the head coach explained. This statement means that Neftchi does not plan to fully surrender the initiative to the opponent and sit only in defense in the upcoming match. The coach sees the team's unique playing style and the players' confidence as key factors. Transfer value and names are not the deciding factor on the pitch The transfer value of Al Hilol players, the club's status on the international stage, and previous results are being widely discussed in the media. However, Islom Ismoilov emphasized that these indicators do not determine the result of the match in advance. "On the pitch, it is not the transfer value of the players, the club's previous results, or its status that fights, but the team itself, and once the match starts, these factors lose their significance. After all, football is a team game.