What lineup will Pakhtakor use against Al-Ittihad? The starting XI has been announced
In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Pakhtakor will take the field against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad club in Jeddah. The starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of this crucial match for the Tashkent side.
Who is in Pakhtakor's starting lineup?
The head coach has placed his trust in the following players for the upcoming match:
Pakhtakor: Vladimir Nazarov, Karimov, Dilshodbekov, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Zaid Tahseen, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdurauf Buriev, Akmal Mozgovoy, Flamarion, Oybek Bozorov, Dostonbek Khamdamov.
The Tashkent club will look to find the back of the net with these exact players in the Jeddah clash. The lineup includes both experienced players and key performers who play a vital role in the team's attacking play.
Al-Ittihad also fields a strong lineup
Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad club will also start the match with their main squad.
Al-Ittihad: Rajkovic, Danilo, Saad Al-Mousa, Mukhtar Ali, Aouar, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Sahafi, Faris Abdi, Lopy, Bergwijn, Ilenikhena.
The hosts are aiming for a victory on their home turf. Therefore, a serious test awaits Pakhtakor in Jeddah.
When does the match start?
The Al-Ittihad vs. Pakhtakor match, part of the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, kicks off today at 23:15 Tashkent time.
AFC Champions League Elite. Round 5
Teams
Kick-off time
Al-Ittihad — Pakhtakor
23:15
For Pakhtakor, this match is important not only for points but also as an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities against one of Asia's strongest clubs. Now, all attention turns to the battle on the pitch.
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