In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Pakhtakor will take the field against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad club in Jeddah. The starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of this crucial match for the Tashkent side.

Who is in Pakhtakor's starting lineup?

The head coach has placed his trust in the following players for the upcoming match:

Pakhtakor: Vladimir Nazarov, Karimov, Dilshodbekov, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Zaid Tahseen, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdurauf Buriev, Akmal Mozgovoy, Flamarion, Oybek Bozorov, Dostonbek Khamdamov.

The Tashkent club will look to find the back of the net with these exact players in the Jeddah clash. The lineup includes both experienced players and key performers who play a vital role in the team's attacking play.