“Neftchi” head coach reveals serious absences and plans against “Tractor”

·54·Sport
“Neftchi” head coach reveals serious absences and plans against “Tractor”

Representing Uzbekistan in the 4th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Fergana's “Neftchi” club will face Iran's renowned and experienced “Tractor” team on the pitches of Oman.

Ahead of the crucial clash, Fergana head coach Islom Ismoilov and the team's leading midfielder Jamshid Iskanderov participated in an official press conference, speaking openly about the preparation process, severe squad absences, and their goals for the upcoming match.

Aliboyev and Koffi out: Islom Ismoilov on the absences

The “Neftchi” coach confirmed that several key players will not be able to help the team in this match:

  • Serious personnel issues: Experienced midfielder Ikrom Aliboyev, attacking legionnaire Koffi, and several other players will miss tomorrow's encounter;

  • The factor of two equal squads: The coach emphasized that these absences will not pose a problem for the team: “Every player is important, but we have two squads of equal strength. We have guys who can easily fill their spots.”

The battle against “Tractor” and the level of Iranian football

Regarding the opponent's strengths and game strategy, the head coach expressed the following thoughts:

  • National team players: “Tractor” features members of the Iranian national team and strong legionnaires. There are no easy opponents in the AFC Champions League Elite;

  • Desire to dominate in all aspects: “Neftchi” will not be intimidated by the opponent's name and will strive with all its might to dominate every inch of the pitch and secure the necessary result.

Jamshid Iskanderov: “The team is fully ready” and the fan factor

Midfielder Jamshid Iskanderov stated that the morale in the players' camp is at a high level:

  • High fighting spirit: “We arrived in Oman in a very good mood. The fans will see real intense and interesting football against ‘Tractor’. Our team is 100 percent ready for the match”;

  • Support from Fergana fans in Oman: Islom Ismoilov expressed his gratitude to the fans who will visit the stadium to support the team and to the club management for creating the conditions: “Although no arena can replace our beloved ‘Istiqlol’ stadium, we strive to feel at home here as well.”

NeftchiAFC Champions League EliteTractorIslom Ismoilov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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