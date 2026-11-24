In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Qadsiah once again demonstrated its powerful attacking potential. The Saudi Arabian club visited Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai and defeated their opponent 5-1. Julian Quinones and Tijjani Reijnders became the main heroes of the big win, scoring two goals each.

Quinones scored a brace in the first half alone

The score in the match was opened very early. Julian Quinones put Al-Qadsiah ahead in the 3rd minute. Ten minutes later, in the 13th minute, the Mexican striker found the opponent's net once again to complete his brace.

The teams went into the break with a 2-0 scoreline. In the second half, the Saudis further increased their dominance.

Reijnders also scored twice

In the 61st minute, Tijjani Reijnders made it 3-0. However, the hosts responded with a goal from Mateusao in the 71st minute.