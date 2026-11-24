Al-Qadsiah defeats opponent 5-1: Braces from Quinones and Reijnders
In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Qadsiah once again demonstrated its powerful attacking potential. The Saudi Arabian club visited Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai and defeated their opponent 5-1. Julian Quinones and Tijjani Reijnders became the main heroes of the big win, scoring two goals each.
Quinones scored a brace in the first half alone
The score in the match was opened very early. Julian Quinones put Al-Qadsiah ahead in the 3rd minute. Ten minutes later, in the 13th minute, the Mexican striker found the opponent's net once again to complete his brace.
The teams went into the break with a 2-0 scoreline. In the second half, the Saudis further increased their dominance.
Reijnders also scored twice
In the 61st minute, Tijjani Reijnders made it 3-0. However, the hosts responded with a goal from Mateusao in the 71st minute.
This goal from Shabab Al-Ahli could not restore intrigue to the match. In the 77th minute, Reijnders found the opponent's net once again, adding a second goal to his name. In the 86th minute, Salem set the final score — 5-1.
Thus, braces from Quinones and Reijnders, and a goal from Salem brought Al-Qadsiah a big away victory.
Al-Qadsiah climbed to second place
After this victory, Al-Qadsiah increased its points tally to 11 and climbed to second place in the tournament table. The team has not yet suffered a defeat in five matches.
Shabab Al-Ahli remained in fifth place with 9 points. Therefore, the defeat in Dubai was not only a heavy loss for the hosts but also a missed significant opportunity in the tournament standings.
Match details
AFC Champions League Elite. Round 5
Shabab Al-Ahli — Al-Qadsiah — 1:5
Goals: Mateusao, 71 — Julian Quinones, 3, 13; Tijjani Reijnders, 61, 77; Salem, 86.
Al-Qadsiah's starting lineup: Casteels, Al-Shahrani, Nacho Fernandez, Alvarez, Al-Shamat, Reijnders, Weigl, Al-Juwayr, Sani, Sangare, Quinones.
Substitutes: Al-Ammar (65), Salem (75), Al-Qahtani (90+1).
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