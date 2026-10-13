Neftchi lost to Al Nassr in the AFC Elite Champions League Matchday 2 (video)

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Neftchi lost to Al Nassr in the AFC Elite Champions League Matchday 2 (video)

In the AFC Elite Champions League West Region Matchday 2, Uzbekistan champion Neftchi from Fergana was hosted by the star-studded Al Nassr at the Al-Awwal Park stadium in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. In an uncompromising battle, the hosts won 3:1.

The match will be remembered for world football star Cristiano Ronaldo's next step toward a milestone and the Fergana team's fierce resistance in the second half.

Ronaldo's 981st goal and first-half pressure

The Saudi club sought to seize the initiative from the opening minutes:

  • Opening goal: In the 33rd minute, Al Nassr's Brazilian midfielder Angelo put the hosts ahead;

  • Ronaldo's historic milestone: In the 42nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo hit the net of the Fergana team, making it 2:0 — this was the Portuguese star's 981st goal in his official career.

Neftchi's response goal and red card

The changes made by the Fergana club's coaching staff in the second half quickly paid off:

  • Alisher Odilov's inspiring goal: Alisher Odilov, who came on at the start of the second half, scored past Bento in the 51st minute to narrow the gap (2:1);

  • Red card and playing a man down: Just as Neftchi was increasing the pressure, Ikrom Aliboyev was shown a straight red card by the referee in the 65th minute, leaving the team with 10 men;

  • Own goal seals it: An unexpected own goal by Anvar Gafurov in the 78th minute ultimately decided the fate of the match — the final score was 3:1.

Standings

After this match, both teams have 3 points each:

  • Neftchi: Remained in 7th place based on goal difference, aided by points from the first matchday;

  • Al Nassr: Secured their first victory and climbed to 8th position with 3 points.

Although the Uzbekistan champion played a courageous away match against one of the continent's strongest clubs, an unexpected red card and mistakes ultimately led to the defeat.

NeftchiAl NassrCristiano RonaldoAFC Elite Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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