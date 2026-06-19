New AI-powered assistant launched on Rutube platform

Russia's Rutube video hosting service has introduced a new AI-powered virtual assistant to make content interaction easier for users. Based on Sber's GigaChat neural network, this service allows viewers to obtain additional information without interrupting their video watching experience. The project was developed by specialists from the Rambler portal. This was reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The new smart agent automates information search on the video hosting site. Now, users no longer need to switch to other websites to find answers to their questions. The virtual assistant can instantly provide facts about actors in movies, the production crew, cinema news, and details about bloggers' lives. This is expected to take the user experience on the platform to a new level.

Special features for sports fans

Special opportunities have been created specifically for sports fans. A dedicated sports expert has been launched for those following the 2026 FIFA World Cup via the official Match TV channel on the Rutube platform. This AI agent is well-versed in all championship data, including match schedules, team rosters, and statistical data.

Developers emphasize that the sports-specialized AI uses only verified and official sources. This protects viewers from incorrect or unverified information. Such functionality serves to quickly satisfy users' need for information during major sporting events.

Development of the digital ecosystem

According to the press service of Gazprom-Media Holding's digital assets, the integration of AI agents is part of the company's strategy to develop smart services. Such tools will not only deliver information but also improve personalized content recommendation systems for each user in the future.

This news may also be of interest to users in Uzbekistan, as many viewers in the region follow Russian-language content. Although GigaChat primarily relies on a Russian-language database, its capabilities within the video hosting service can compete with similar functions on global platforms (e.g., YouTube).

Experts believe that AI assistants will soon become an integral part of all major video platforms. This is an important step aimed at increasing user retention time on the platform and changing the culture of content consumption. By implementing this technology, Rutube aims to demonstrate its technological potential.