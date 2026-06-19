Microsoft acknowledges Recycle Bin bug across all Windows systems

Microsoft has officially confirmed a new bug affecting all current versions of the Windows operating system. This issue appeared after the installation of the KB5094126 update in June and is affecting the user interface. Although this glitch does not pose a risk to overall system stability, it is causing inconvenience for many users. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The main problem is observed during the operation of the Recycle Bin. According to information provided by Microsoft, the original filename is displayed incorrectly in the confirmation window when deleting a file. For example, if a user wants to delete 'report.docx', the system shows the internal technical name from the file system (e.g., '$R12345.docx') instead.

Technical aspects and security of the error

Experts emphasize that this error is purely visual. This means that the files themselves are not damaged and their content remains unchanged. When entering the Recycle Bin, the list of files appears as usual with the correct names. Additionally, the Restore function works correctly — the file is restored to its previous location with its original name.

This issue covers almost all supported versions of Windows, including editions for home users and server versions. This indicates the scale of the glitch. Microsoft engineers are currently working on fixing the error.

Solution and expectations

According to ixbt.com, a special patch fixing this error will be included in the next cumulative update for Windows. For now, the only solution for home users is to wait for the official fix. For corporate clients, the situation is slightly different.

For organizations requiring an immediate solution, Microsoft is offering a temporary workaround. However, to receive these instructions, organizations must contact Microsoft business support directly. Uzbek users who encounter strange filenames after this update are advised not to worry, as this does not lead to data loss.