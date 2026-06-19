Mukesh Ambani Aims to Turn India into an AI Hub

·31·Technology
Mukesh Ambani Aims to Turn India into an AI Hub

Reliance Industries, the conglomerate led by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has announced its intention to become the national champion in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race. The company is launching a wide range of AI services designed for every phone call, mobile app, and smart home. This move is not only a technological innovation but a strategic action aimed at reducing India's dependence on US and Chinese technologies. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

At the annual shareholders' meeting in Mumbai, Reliance representatives introduced a new assistant called Jio Call Agent. This AI assistant can join phone conversations directly, convert speech to text, prepare summaries, and even perform tasks such as ordering a taxi or food delivery. According to ixbt.com, the service can be activated simply via the “Hey Jio” command.

From phone calls to smart home systems

Reliance is integrating its service directly into the telecommunications network rather than as a separate app. This allows over 500 million Jio network users to access AI without additional software. Additionally, the MyJio app has been updated, enabling it to perform complex technical tasks, such as activating eSIMs or selecting roaming plans on behalf of the user, through natural language queries.

The company is not limiting itself to mobile communications and also showcased a smart screen for homes called TeleFrame. Similar to products from Amazon and Google, this device automatically provides the user with weather data, schedules, and household reminders. Through this, Ambani aims to make AI an integral part of daily life.

Global partnerships and national interests

In his speech, Mukesh Ambani emphasized that India should not remain a mere consumer of imported technologies but should become a creator and global leader in artificial intelligence. To this end, Reliance is strengthening partnerships with global giants such as NVIDIA, Google, and Meta. The company plans to invest 110 billion dollars to develop AI infrastructure.

Taking into account India's specific needs, the new technologies are distinguished by their ability to operate in 22 local languages. Reliance also announced the following specialized AI services for social sectors:

  • JioHealthIQ — a smart assistant in the healthcare sector;
  • JioLearnIQ — AI solutions for the education system;
  • JioKrishiIQ — a tool for increasing agricultural efficiency;
  • AI Vyapar — a digitalization platform for small and medium-sized businesses.
Meanwhile, experts are drawing attention to the issue of user data security. Although Reliance stated that all services operate with user consent, it has not yet given a clear answer to questions about whether the collected data will be used to train AI models. Nevertheless, these projects are seen as a huge step toward India's technological independence.

RelianceMukesh AmbaniJioArtificial IntelligenceIndia
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