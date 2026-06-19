Old SSD Sets Unexpected Endurance Record

In the world of modern technology, the lifespan of devices is often limited by the warranty period set by the manufacturer. However, recent tests have shown that older generation storage devices can be more reliable than many new models sold today. An experiment conducted by the author of the WolfyTech YouTube channel proved the astonishing endurance of a SanDisk P4 SSD manufactured in 2010. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The selected 64 GB small-capacity drive, used as the test object, withstood nearly 25 times more pressure than indicated in its technical specifications. SanDisk had specified a total of 40 TBW (Total Bytes Written) for this model. However, during practical tests, more than 1 petabyte, meaning over 1000 TB of data, was successfully written to the disk, and the device continues to operate.

What is the secret of this technological robustness?

The long life of this SSD is no accident. According to experts, the main reason is the MLC NAND memory chips used in it. These chips, produced using a 32 nanometer process, have a significantly higher resource than the TLC and QLC memory types popular today. In modern drives, durability is often sacrificed to fit more data into a smaller area.

The device's statistics are also impressive: it has been powered on for over 60,000 hours and rebooted more than 1,100 times. Despite this, no critical errors or data loss occurred in the system. These indicators show how much attention was paid to quality in the engineering approach of a decade ago.

The SanDisk P4 was introduced as a special solution for netbooks and the first ultra-thin laptops. Today, drives with this type of memory are almost nonexistent in the consumer market. While current SSD devices have advanced significantly in terms of speed, their physical wear life and write resource often do not reach this decade-old "honorary" level.

In the Uzbekistan market, users often choose cheaper QLC drives, but this experiment once again reminds us how important it is to pay attention to the memory type and its resource for storing critical data. Based on data from ixbt.com, it can be said that old technologies can sometimes be unexpectedly reliable.

This case sparked heated discussions among technology enthusiasts. While many accuse manufacturers of intentionally shortening product lifespans, others consider it a natural result of the race for capacity and speed. In any case, the record of the 16-year-old SanDisk disk serves as a unique example for modern SSD manufacturers.