Old SSD Sets Unexpected Endurance Record

·40·Technology
Old SSD Sets Unexpected Endurance Record

In the world of modern technology, the lifespan of devices is often limited by the warranty period set by the manufacturer. However, recent tests have shown that older generation storage devices can be more reliable than many new models sold today. An experiment conducted by the author of the WolfyTech YouTube channel proved the astonishing endurance of a SanDisk P4 SSD manufactured in 2010. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The selected 64 GB small-capacity drive, used as the test object, withstood nearly 25 times more pressure than indicated in its technical specifications. SanDisk had specified a total of 40 TBW (Total Bytes Written) for this model. However, during practical tests, more than 1 petabyte, meaning over 1000 TB of data, was successfully written to the disk, and the device continues to operate.

What is the secret of this technological robustness?

The long life of this SSD is no accident. According to experts, the main reason is the MLC NAND memory chips used in it. These chips, produced using a 32 nanometer process, have a significantly higher resource than the TLC and QLC memory types popular today. In modern drives, durability is often sacrificed to fit more data into a smaller area.

The device's statistics are also impressive: it has been powered on for over 60,000 hours and rebooted more than 1,100 times. Despite this, no critical errors or data loss occurred in the system. These indicators show how much attention was paid to quality in the engineering approach of a decade ago.

The SanDisk P4 was introduced as a special solution for netbooks and the first ultra-thin laptops. Today, drives with this type of memory are almost nonexistent in the consumer market. While current SSD devices have advanced significantly in terms of speed, their physical wear life and write resource often do not reach this decade-old "honorary" level.

In the Uzbekistan market, users often choose cheaper QLC drives, but this experiment once again reminds us how important it is to pay attention to the memory type and its resource for storing critical data. Based on data from ixbt.com, it can be said that old technologies can sometimes be unexpectedly reliable.

This case sparked heated discussions among technology enthusiasts. While many accuse manufacturers of intentionally shortening product lifespans, others consider it a natural result of the race for capacity and speed. In any case, the record of the 16-year-old SanDisk disk serves as a unique example for modern SSD manufacturers.

SSDSanDiskTechnologyMemoryRecord
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US Government Bans Anthropic Models: National Security or Political Game?US Government Bans Anthropic Models: National Security or Political Game?Today, 21:27Google Gemini Live Gets Smarter: Now Remembers Past ConversationsGoogle Gemini Live Gets Smarter: Now Remembers Past ConversationsToday, 21:26Yandex Rhythm Opens Financial Doors: New Bloggers Can Now EarnYandex Rhythm Opens Financial Doors: New Bloggers Can Now EarnToday, 20:56Mukesh Ambani Aims to Turn India into an AI HubMukesh Ambani Aims to Turn India into an AI HubToday, 20:20Microsoft acknowledges Recycle Bin bug across all Windows systemsMicrosoft acknowledges Recycle Bin bug across all Windows systemsToday, 19:56New AI-powered assistant launched on Rutube platformNew AI-powered assistant launched on Rutube platformToday, 19:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released