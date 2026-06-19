Blacker Than Black: World's Darkest Paint Expected to Revolutionize Automotive Industry

·24·Technology
Blacker Than Black: World's Darkest Paint Expected to Revolutionize Automotive Industry

Researchers from Singapore's Nipsea Group have successfully created an ultra-black coating that absorbs 99.9% of visible light waves. This new technology not only creates a visual effect but is also expected to completely change the standards of automotive design and the luxury segment. This development is specifically aimed at meeting the demand for luxury black cars in large markets like China. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new composite material resembles the famous Vantablack paint in its properties. For reference, in 2019, BMW used Vantablack technology in its BMW X6 concept car. At the time, the German auto giant noted that any surface coated with this carbon nanotube-based emulsion loses its volumetric properties to the human eye. As a result, objects appear two-dimensional, and the brain perceives it as if looking into a void or a deep hole.

Technological Perfection and Durability

Vantablack technology was not previously used for commercial cars. Instead, it was used in exotic fields such as satellites and stealth submarines to reduce light reflection. However, the new "ultra-black" coating presented by Nipsea Group has successfully passed humidity and water resistance tests, proving its stability. This allows for its application in mass automotive production.

According to the company's research chemist, Chivey Liu, car color has become one of the main factors determining sales volume in China. Deep black has long been a choice for premium class cars due to its elegant appearance, strong visual impact, and luxurious gloss. The new paint takes this need to a new level.

As reported by ixbt.com, Liu and his team achieved this result by utilizing the natural attraction between the matrix and carbon nanotubes, namely "pi-pi interaction." This method helped the particles form a unique "dot-connecting" structure within the paint mixture.

Light-Trapping Structure

The new ultra-black coating, named CB-CNT, has a unique structural morphology that traps light. Researchers state that this structure sharply increases light absorption capacity compared to ordinary black paints. This provides the following advantages:

  • Ability to completely hide the visual volume of the object;
  • Consistency and depth of color even under sunlight;
  • A "mysterious" appearance resulting from the invisibility of small details and lines on the car body.
Issues regarding the implementation of this technology into large-scale production are currently being considered. If all tests are successfully completed, we may soon see BMW or other luxury brand cars on the roads that look like black holes in space.

TechnologyAutomotiveNipsea GroupBMWInnovation
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