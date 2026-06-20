China on the Verge of Tech Revolution: First Satellite Call via Ordinary Smartphone

·2·Technology
China on the Verge of Tech Revolution: First Satellite Call via Ordinary Smartphone

China's Yuanxin Satellite company has achieved a major breakthrough in communication technologies. The company's engineers have successfully made the first satellite call using a standard mass-produced smartphone without any additional equipment. This achievement is seen as a significant step toward erasing the boundary between traditional mobile communications and space technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The testing process utilized an experimental satellite launched into orbit on June 9, 2026. According to the developers, the call quality was on par with modern 5G networks, and no special satellite phone or external antennas were required from the user. This technology enables connectivity even in the most remote areas where mobile coverage is unavailable.

Technological Solution and Problem Resolution

According to ixbt.com, the basis of this project is a new generation satellite equipped with a digital phased array antenna in the L-band. Engineers successfully solved the problem of signal delay and distortion, which has been the biggest obstacle in satellite communications. To achieve this, a proprietary system for dynamic adjustment and compensation of data transmission parameters was developed.

The main advantage of the new technology is its full compatibility with existing mobile infrastructure. This means users will be able to connect directly to space-based devices using their everyday smartphones. This significantly strengthens China's position in competition with global projects like Starlink.

The "Thousand Sails" Program and Future Plans

These tests are part of China's massive "Thousand Sails" program. The China Mobile 02/CMCC-02 satellite participated alongside the Yuanxin Satellite device during the testing process. Both devices were delivered to orbit via the Zhuque-2E Y6 rocket and serve to integrate future terrestrial and space communication networks.

Currently, nearly 200 of the company's satellites are operational in orbit. The plans are ambitious:

  • Increasing the number of space devices to 1,296 by 2027;
  • Creating a global network of over 15,000 satellites in the long term;
  • Providing seamless, high-speed mobile internet and voice communication worldwide.
This project is not just a technological demonstration, but a move aimed at setting new standards in the global telecommunications market. If China implements this technology on a large scale, it will mark the beginning of an entirely new era for smartphone manufacturers and mobile operators.

ChinaSmartphoneSatelliteTechnologyCommunication
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