Sweden Opposes Tesla Autopilot: System Accused of Speeding

The Full Self-Driving (FSD) system developed by the US company Tesla has encountered an unexpected obstacle in entering the European market. The Swedish Transport Agency (TRV) opposes the approval of this autonomous driving system due to its failure to comply with speed limits. This situation could seriously impact the electric vehicle manufacturer's expansion plans on the continent. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Swedish government representatives are calling on the European Union not to permit this technology. TRV experts emphasize that Tesla's autopilot is capable of regularly violating established speed limits, which contradicts road safety rules. The Swedish side considers it dangerous to deploy the system on European roads until it is under full control.

Legal Framework and Safety Issues

The Swedish Transport Agency sent an official letter to the European Union's Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles (TCMV). It states that allowing automated systems to exceed legal speed limits undermines the legal framework. Furthermore, this casts doubt on the primary benefit expected from autonomous driving — the idea of ensuring safety.

The FSD system in Tesla vehicles automatically sets the speed based on the profile selected by the driver. In practice, this mode has often been observed moving faster than the maximum permitted speed. Although the company emphasizes that all responsibility lies with the driver and the system can be turned off at any time, Swedish officials do not consider this approach sufficient.

Difference Between the US and Europe

While it is common for drivers to slightly exceed the speed limit on US roads, this issue is approached very strictly in Europe, especially in Scandinavian countries. In countries like Sweden, driver behavior is less aggressive and the level of compliance with laws is higher. Therefore, the "free" driving style of the Tesla system does not align with local regulations.

Despite this, Tesla has managed to achieve success in some European countries. Recently, Elon Musk announced that the FSD Supervised system has been launched in Lithuania. Lithuania became the second country in Europe to officially approve and implement this technology. However, Sweden's strict position may influence the decisions of other major European Union states.

So far, Tesla has not issued an official statement regarding the objections of the Swedish Transport Agency. It is expected that this issue will be finally reviewed at the TCMV meeting on June 30, and the future of Tesla systems within the European Union territory will be decided.