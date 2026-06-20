Google Sheets becomes smarter for users in Uzbekistan

Google has announced the full integration of its Gemini AI system into Google Sheets, expanding capabilities for millions of new users. Now, this digital assistant will accept commands not only in English but in 28 other languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic. This update fundamentally simplifies the process of managing complex spreadsheets for data specialists and casual users. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Previously, AI functions within Google Sheets were available only to users in the US and in a limited number of languages. Now, a global audience, including multilingual users in Uzbekistan, can create complex calculations and analytical tables via simple text queries using Gemini. This technology is expected to significantly increase collaboration efficiency in international teams.

A new era of data processing

The Gemini assistant helps users build tables from scratch, write complex formulas, or prepare summary reports based on existing data. For example, a user can simply write commands in their native language such as "create a table to track project budget" or "add a column to calculate profit." The AI automatically fills the necessary cells and establishes logical connections.

According to ixbt.com, this update is part of the Google Workspace ecosystem, bringing data visualization and analysis to an intuitive level. Users no longer need to memorize complex Excel or Sheets formulas; instead, they can achieve the desired result by communicating with Gemini.

To use the new features, users must enable "smart features" in their Google Workspace settings. After that, the Gemini icon will appear in the Google Sheets side panel. This interface allows direct communication with the AI and the ability to edit spreadsheets.

This expanded language support is open to the following categories of users:

Google Workspace corporate clients;

Google Workspace for Education users;

Personal account holders with a Gemini Advanced subscription.

This move by Google could provide a significant advantage in competition with Microsoft Excel, as AI integration into daily office tasks is becoming a key factor in saving time and reducing errors. For business representatives and students in Uzbekistan, this tool creates great convenience in preparing reports.