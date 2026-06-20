Computex 2026: MSI Unveils Cooling System with 6.67-inch Screen and New RTX 5090

At the prestigious Computex 2026 exhibition in Taiwan, MSI showcased a wide range of high-end computer components. The main star of the show was the MEG CoreLiquid E15 360 liquid cooling system (AIO) equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. This device attracts the attention of modern gamers and enthusiasts not only with its technical specifications but also with its visual capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the display in the MEG CoreLiquid E15 360 system has a 2K resolution and is designed in a curved shape that partially covers the water block. This solution allows the user to view the image from various angles. MSI engineers noted that the screen creates a 3D effect even without special glasses, turning the interior of the system unit into a true work of art. The device is powered and controlled via a single cable using EZ Conn technology, solving the problem of excess wiring.

Premium Cases and Innovative Cooling

The massive MEG Maestro 900R flagship case was also demonstrated at the company's booth. Made of aluminum panels and curved tempered glass, this case has a unique internal structure. Its main feature is a removable area designed for installing the motherboard. It can be rotated in various directions or used separately on a table for testing. While this model was shown as a prototype last year, it has now been brought to full production readiness.

MSI also introduced the more compact and practical MPG Vixta 300R AirFlow model. This case supports the Project Zero concept, meaning all cables are connected to the back of the motherboard. Almost all parts of the case are tool-less, and two large 160 mm fans are installed in the front panel. A special "zero floor" is allocated for the power supply in the lower part, leaving ample space for airflow.

For those who prefer air cooling, the MPG CoreFrozr AP15 model was shown. This is a tower-type cooler with a two-section radiator and six heat pipes. At the top, there is a small digital display showing system information (e.g., temperature or CPU frequency). The cooler is designed not to interfere with high-profile RAM modules.

Next-Gen Graphics Card and Power Supplies

One of the most anticipated exhibits of the exhibition was the GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z graphics card. MSI equipped this flagship model with a liquid cooling system, allowing for maximum performance from NVIDIA's most powerful chip. 32 GB of video memory and the new architecture make this card the most powerful graphics solution on the market.

To provide these powerful components with stable energy, the MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 power supply was introduced. It features an updated 12V-2x6 connector, ensuring high safety and stability. Additionally, the following novelties were featured at the MSI booth:

MPG B850 Carbon Max WiFi motherboard;

Strike Alloy TMR magnetic keyboard;

Strike Nexus control module;

MAG CoreLiquid A13 360 Fabric modification.

These novelties presented by MSI are expected to appear on global markets in the coming months, including in major stores in Uzbekistan. The company is placing great emphasis not only on technical power but also on the appearance and ease of assembly of the devices.