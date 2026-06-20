Huawei Nova 17: 7000 mAh Battery and Periscope Camera Expected

·31·Technology
Huawei Nova 17: 7000 mAh Battery and Periscope Camera Expected

Chinese tech giant Huawei is actively working on updating its popular Nova series. According to recent leaks, the upcoming Huawei Nova 17 smartphone is expected to significantly outperform its mid-range competitors in terms of technical specifications, particularly battery capacity and camera capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to a well-known insider under the pseudonym SmartPikachu, Huawei is currently experimenting with a configuration that is unique in the market. Reports suggest the new model will feature a large flat screen, a triple periscope camera, and a battery with a capacity of at least 7000 mAh. Given that such features are typically found only in flagship devices, the Nova 17 could cause a major stir in the market.

Technical Capabilities and Innovations

The ixbt.com publication notes that currently, only one manufacturer is working on integrating both an ultra-high-capacity battery and advanced periscope optics into a single body. The Huawei Nova 17 model fits this description perfectly. The periscope lens allows the smartphone to zoom in on distant objects without losing image quality, which is a great convenience for amateur photographers.

The battery issue also deserves special attention. While most modern smartphones are limited to 5000 mAh batteries, a 7000 mAh rating can guarantee that the device operates for more than two days in active use mode. This is an important factor for consumers, especially in regions like Uzbekistan where mobile internet and social networks are heavily used.

Experience from the Previous Generation

As a reminder, the company introduced the Nova 16 Ultra model in China in early June. This device was also equipped with a 7000 mAh battery and supported 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging technologies. Additionally, it had a body protected against water and dust according to IP68 and IP69 standards. The Nova 17 is expected to build on these achievements and offer an even more improved camera system.

It is worth noting that the insider SmartPikachu, who spread this news, has previously gained trust with accurate predictions about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet. Nevertheless, Huawei has not yet officially disclosed the technical specifications. Details regarding the presentation date and price of the new model are expected in the coming months.

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