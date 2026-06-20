Security Revolution in Android: Google Begins Verifying App Developers

Google has announced the implementation deadlines for a mandatory verification system for app developers to protect Android OS users from cyberattacks and malware. This initiative is expected to fundamentally change the process of installing suspicious apps from third-party sources and take system security to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to ixbt.com, the new rules are primarily aimed at protecting users from dangerous apps downloaded from unknown sources. Previously, Google announced a policy forcing users to wait 24 hours before installing products from unverified developers. Now, this process will become more systematic.

Reform Stages and Deadlines

The implementation of the new system will be carried out in several stages. Starting June 2026, a special service will be launched on Android devices to verify that an app belongs to a registered developer. This update will be automatically downloaded to smartphones via Google system updates, although it will not significantly affect the app installation process in the first few months.

The main changes will take effect on September 30, 2026. In the initial stage, verification requirements will be introduced in countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Furthermore, these requirements will apply not only to Google Play but also to apps distributed through major stores like Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps, Honor App Market, Oppo App Market, and Vivo V-Appstore.

Opportunities for Students and Amateurs

Google has not forgotten young developers and amateurs when introducing the new rules. The company will provide a new type of account called a "limited distribution account". These accounts are intended for students and beginners, allowing them to distribute their apps to up to 20 devices for free without government-issued identification. Access to such accounts will open in July of this year.

For experienced users, Google will maintain an "advanced flow" mode. This mode allows the installation of apps from unverified sources, but the system will perform additional security checks. This serves to prevent fraud while maintaining the principle of openness of the Android system.

Globally, this update is planned to be applied to all certified Android devices in 2027. This will be an important step in ensuring app security for users in Uzbekistan as well. As a result, users will be able to be sure that every program they install on their smartphones was created responsibly by a specific person or company.