Security Revolution in Android: Google Begins Verifying App Developers

·27·Technology
Security Revolution in Android: Google Begins Verifying App Developers

Google has announced the implementation deadlines for a mandatory verification system for app developers to protect Android OS users from cyberattacks and malware. This initiative is expected to fundamentally change the process of installing suspicious apps from third-party sources and take system security to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to ixbt.com, the new rules are primarily aimed at protecting users from dangerous apps downloaded from unknown sources. Previously, Google announced a policy forcing users to wait 24 hours before installing products from unverified developers. Now, this process will become more systematic.

Reform Stages and Deadlines

The implementation of the new system will be carried out in several stages. Starting June 2026, a special service will be launched on Android devices to verify that an app belongs to a registered developer. This update will be automatically downloaded to smartphones via Google system updates, although it will not significantly affect the app installation process in the first few months.

The main changes will take effect on September 30, 2026. In the initial stage, verification requirements will be introduced in countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Furthermore, these requirements will apply not only to Google Play but also to apps distributed through major stores like Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps, Honor App Market, Oppo App Market, and Vivo V-Appstore.

Opportunities for Students and Amateurs

Google has not forgotten young developers and amateurs when introducing the new rules. The company will provide a new type of account called a "limited distribution account". These accounts are intended for students and beginners, allowing them to distribute their apps to up to 20 devices for free without government-issued identification. Access to such accounts will open in July of this year.

For experienced users, Google will maintain an "advanced flow" mode. This mode allows the installation of apps from unverified sources, but the system will perform additional security checks. This serves to prevent fraud while maintaining the principle of openness of the Android system.

Globally, this update is planned to be applied to all certified Android devices in 2027. This will be an important step in ensuring app security for users in Uzbekistan as well. As a result, users will be able to be sure that every program they install on their smartphones was created responsibly by a specific person or company.

GoogleAndroidSecurityAppsTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Hina's Sodium-Ion Batteries Approach Tesla LevelsHina's Sodium-Ion Batteries Approach Tesla LevelsToday, 19:25Tesla Developing Megapod Modular Servers for AITesla Developing Megapod Modular Servers for AIToday, 18:56Huawei Nova 17: 7000 mAh Battery and Periscope Camera ExpectedHuawei Nova 17: 7000 mAh Battery and Periscope Camera ExpectedToday, 17:52Honda and QuantumScape Partnership: The Era of Solid-State Batteries ApproachesHonda and QuantumScape Partnership: The Era of Solid-State Batteries ApproachesToday, 17:26Google and Refik Anadol Present Dataland, the World's First AI MuseumGoogle and Refik Anadol Present Dataland, the World's First AI MuseumToday, 16:54Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch OwnersPlaymatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch OwnersToday, 16:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released