Tesla Developing Megapod Modular Servers for AI

Tesla, a leader in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets, continues to expand its scope of operations. The company has registered new devices intended for data centers (DC) — Megapod modular server systems. This step indicates that the giant led by Elon Musk is becoming not only a car manufacturer but also a major technological infrastructure provider. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Tesla has officially registered the new Megapod trademark. Although images reflecting the appearance of the devices have not yet been presented to the public, the technical description of the new product is detailed in the documents. According to them, Megapod is a modular hardware system designed for artificial intelligence (AI) computations.

Technical capabilities and components

The new system includes computer servers, specialized equipment for processing AI data, network devices, power distribution units, and cooling systems. Megapod is described not merely as a set of separate parts, but as a unified and autonomously operating platform. This allows companies to expand their data centers rapidly.

As stated in the documents, these modular systems will be sold as a "single entity." That is, the buyer receives all the necessary infrastructure installed inside the chassis ready-to-use. This approach resembles Tesla's Megapack project in the energy sector, where large energy storage systems are delivered as modular blocks.

Software and management

Tesla does not intend to limit itself to hardware. Along with the Megapod systems, specialized software designed for monitoring, managing, optimizing, and regulating modular hardware complexes will also be provided. This allows users to efficiently distribute AI workloads and control energy consumption.

So far, Tesla has not provided an official comment on this news. However, experts believe that the company intends to leverage its experience in training its Dojo supercomputer and autopilot systems to offer high-performance solutions for the external market. This could create serious competition for NVIDIA and other server infrastructure giants.

At a time when interest in AI technologies is growing in the Uzbekistan market, modular and ready-made solutions from companies like Tesla could play an important role in modernizing local data centers in the future. The Megapod project serves to further strengthen the company's technological ecosystem.