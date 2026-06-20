China is Creating a Space Computing Center: Data to be Processed in Orbit

·22·Technology
China is Creating a Space Computing Center: Data to be Processed in Orbit

China is ushering in a new era in the world of technology. The country's government has officially approved the establishment of the Space Computing Technology Innovation Center. This project aims to move AI and complex computing processes from terrestrial data centers directly into open space — onto satellites and orbital platforms. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, the new center is expected to begin operations by the end of June this year. The main goal of the project is to create a unified ecosystem for space computing systems, satellite Internet of Things (IoT), and future orbital data centers. This is not just about data transmission, but allows for the analysis of data within space itself.

Advantages of Orbital Data Centers

Currently, satellites serve only as tools for collecting and transmitting data. The new technology, using powerful processors and AI algorithms installed on them, allows for on-site data processing. This is expected to lead to revolutionary changes in the following areas:

  • Reducing the load on terrestrial data centers;
  • Optimizing the volume of information transmitted from space to Earth (only processed results are sent);
  • Significantly increasing the speed of Earth remote sensing and communication services;
  • Forming intelligent inter-satellite networks.
Within the framework of this project, China's largest electronics manufacturers, space industry representatives, and AI software developers will be united. Such a centralized approach serves to accelerate technological processes and take space infrastructure to a new level.

It is worth noting that the idea of conducting computing in space does not interest China alone. Private US companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin have previously announced that they are working on similar projects. However, China's approach stands out by being a state-level strategic program.

According to experts, space computing power will improve global internet coverage in the future and ensure the real-time operation of ultra-high-precision mapping systems. This will create a major breakthrough not only for military or scientific purposes, but also for civilian goals — navigation, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

ChinaSpaceAITechnologySatellites
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