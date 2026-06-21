In the Weights: A New Service to Check Your Presence in AI Memory

·28·Technology
In the Weights: A New Service to Check Your Presence in AI Memory

Today, the habit of searching for one's own name on Google (vanity search) has become common, but with the development of technology, information sources are changing. The In the Weights project, created by former OpenAI employees Thomas Dimson and Joey Flynn, has started a new stage in this direction. This service determines how deeply a person is embedded not only on the internet, but within the internal parameters of Large Language Models (LLM), namely their "weights." Techcrunch.com reports on this.

The project's name is based on the concept of "weights," which are digital indicators formed during the training process of an AI model. The In the Weights website measures how well a model can remember a specific person through its own "memory" without relying on external search engines. According to the creators, being in the AI weights means that your existence was deemed important in the process of creating an ultra-intelligent technology.

What does AI know about you?

The service's operating principle is very interesting: it simultaneously queries dozens of popular models such as Grok, Gemini, several versions of GPT, Claude, and Llama with the question "Who is this person?" According to TechCrunch, the system analyzes the received answers, groups similar descriptions, and provides a final "strength score." For example, celebrities like Macaulay Culkin and opera singer Luciano Pavarotti currently occupy the highest ranks in the rating.

Thomas Dimson notes that by 2026, searching for oneself via Google will lose its significance as the main traffic and information flow shifts to language models. "Many people's lives are encoded within the decimals in the AI's brain," he says. This project serves as a unique mirror showing whether humanity has achieved digital "immortality" or not.

The system shows not only positive results but also the "hallucinations" typical of AI. In some cases, models may confuse people with the same name or invent non-existent facts. Nevertheless, the service's Nintendo-style retro design and comparison capabilities are generating great interest among users.

Critics, specifically experts like Anthony Mozer, view the project with skepticism, stating that it is equivalent to simply asking 13 chatbots about yourself. However, as AI becomes a global information center, knowing what place you occupy in its "memory" remains an interesting experience for many.

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