The Bank of Korea has warned that massive bonuses paid to employees by the country's tech giants — Samsung Electronics and SK hynix — are posing a risk to price stability in the national economy. According to the regulator's report, these payments, triggered by unprecedented demand in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, could create a chain reaction leading to unjustified wage growth and accelerating inflation across the country. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to Central Bank data, special payments in the IT sector increased by 60.6% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. For comparison, this figure is only 2.1% in other sectors of the economy. Such a large gap has seriously concerned monetary policy officials, as high incomes are directly impacting prices in the consumer market.

The effect of the "supercycle" in the semiconductor market

The boom in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip market, essential for AI systems, is seen as the main driver of this financial growth. According to ixbt.com, global demand for DRAM and NAND chips has brought record profits to Samsung and SK hynix. As a result, the companies have taken their profit-sharing systems with employees to a new level.

Currently, SK hynix allocates nearly 10% of its operating profit to employee incentives. Samsung, under pressure from labor unions, has decided to allocate 10.5% of its semiconductor division's profit as bonuses. These figures have pushed the annual income of ordinary workers to unimaginable levels.

For example, an engineer at the Samsung Foundry division with a base salary of around $52,400 can earn up to $410,000 including additional bonuses. At SK hynix, if the fiscal year ends successfully, payments are projected to reach $700,000–$900,000. Such "localized ultra-high incomes" lead to an increase in consumer prices by 0.05 percentage points after approximately five months.

Social and economic consequences

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong warned that inflationary pressure could intensify in the second half of the year, approaching the 3% mark. The bank currently maintains the key rate at 2.50%, but the massive weight of the tech sector in the economy complicates the situation. The impact of the bonuses is already becoming noticeable in other sectors:

Labor unions in other industries are demanding minimum wage increases, citing the record bonuses as a precedent;

Sales of luxury goods and overall consumer spending have surged in Gyeonggi Province, where Samsung and SK hynix plants are located;

There is a risk of labor market brain drain, with talent flowing exclusively toward high-paying tech companies.

Considering that South Korean technology and home appliances hold a wide presence in the Uzbekistan market, economic changes and rising production costs in the country could indirectly affect the prices of exported products in the long run. For now, the South Korean government is trying to maintain a balance between the wealth brought by AI and economic stability.