Meta unveils Muse Code AI agent designed for large codebases

·29·Technology
Meta unveils Muse Code AI agent designed for large codebases

Meta, which has fallen somewhat behind the leaders in artificial intelligence, has taken an important step toward closing the gap. At the beginning of the week, it announced a terminal coding agent designed to help developers work with large, complex software codebases. Currently in beta testing, the tool can automate a wide range of software engineering tasks. This was reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to ixbt.com, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on his social media page that the Muse Code agent can perform end-to-end tasks in large repositories. In particular, the system can independently plan changes, write code, and verify the results.

A system of parallel subagents

Installed with a single command, the agent is based on Meta’s previously introduced Muse Spark coding model. When handling large projects, the system launches its own helper subagents, which work in parallel at the same time.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, when a task is sufficiently large, it is divided among subagents working in parallel in separate isolated environments. This does not affect the user’s main copy. During testing, the agent successfully created six game features simultaneously without conflicts.

Market competition and a pricing advantage

This move is intended to give Meta a stronger and more convenient position in competition with other artificial intelligence tools, such as OpenAI’s Codex and Anthropic’s Claude Code. Through the new development, the company also aims to create a more appealing ecosystem for developers.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Alexander Wang, head of Meta Superintelligence Labs, said it would be an extremely attractive option for many workflows and use cases, especially in terms of price. The company has recently been making huge investments in artificial intelligence.

As a reminder, in June Meta began bringing its artificial intelligence capabilities not only to support its advertising business but also to the enterprise market. At the time, it introduced a customer service and support agent, and the current Muse Code agent is a logical continuation of this strategy.

MetaMuse CodeArtificial IntelligenceProgrammingMark Zuckerberg
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