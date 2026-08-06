Google’s Leading AI Researchers Are Launching Their Own Startup

One of the most influential experts in artificial intelligence and one of Google’s longest-serving executives, Jeff Dean is leaving the search giant to launch his own startup. According to ixbt.com, several of the company’s other leading researchers are joining the project. This personnel shift is expected to become a major turning point for the future of the AI market and scientific research. Techcrunch.com reports .

Several prominent specialists are leaving Google alongside Jeff Dean. They include the company’s chief engineer and Senior Fellow Sanjay Ghemawat, Google Brain co-founder and leading researcher Quoc Le, and Google DeepMind senior scientist Oriol Vinyals. According to reports, Jeff Dean will lead the newly established company as CEO.

A New Step Toward Accelerating Scientific Research

The new company founded by the group is called Discovery Loop. This public benefit corporation aims to dramatically accelerate scientific research using artificial intelligence. Discovery Loop plans to launch and repeat thousands of experiments simultaneously with high-performance algorithms. This could partially automate the research process and expand the scale of experiments.

The startup is also exploring how artificial intelligence could be used to create even more powerful AI systems. Known as recursive self-improvement, this process seeks to reduce human involvement as much as possible. In a statement, the company said that traditional science and engineering have long relied on slow, sequential human steps, creating a significant obstacle.

Funding and Future Plans

Using artificial intelligence for scientific discovery has been a major interest of the technology community for years, but only recently has the field become an experimental area with commercial applications. Discovery Loop received support from several major sources in its initial funding round, including Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Radical Ventures and Khosla Ventures are co-leading the initial funding round. Funds including Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, and Doerr Capital also participated in the initiative. According to a joint statement from the founding team, the next great frontier for AI is moving beyond answering questions to making discoveries.

For context, Jeff Dean has worked at Google since 1999 and was the company’s 30th employee. Over the years, he made major contributions to the search engine’s core infrastructure, including systems for collecting data, indexing, and responding to queries. He also had a significant influence on Google Gemini’s multimodal models.