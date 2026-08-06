HP, Asus and Acer Begin Using CXMT Memory

Amid a severe DRAM shortage in the global computer market, leading manufacturers such as HP, Asus and Acer have begun using memory from Chinese company CXMT in their laptops. According to Nikkei Asia, the devices are currently limited in number and intended for regions outside the US market. Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports, many major personal computer manufacturers have recently completed compatibility testing for ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) chips and begun implementing them in their devices. However, the Chinese manufacturer's products are currently used only in a limited range of laptop lines and in minimal quantities.

Industry Caution and Geopolitical Factors

Market participants are proceeding with extreme caution due to political and market factors. In particular, CXMT is under scrutiny from US officials. While the Pentagon has highlighted the company's alleged ties to China's military-industrial sector, American lawmakers are advocating for its inclusion on a blacklist.

In addition, global brands are concerned about damaging relations with traditional suppliers such as Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron, which control most of the DRAM market. Acer has confirmed that it works with several global suppliers to manage component price fluctuations and improve supply-chain stability, but it has not disclosed specific memory manufacturers.

Market Conditions and the Impact of AI

A sharp increase in demand for AI infrastructure has caused a global memory shortage. The resulting limited supply has led to a steep rise in prices. In particular, the cost of RAM intended for custom-built computers has increased by more than 400 percent over the past year, seriously affecting the price of gaming PCs.

At the same time, Nikkei sources note that CXMT memory is not necessarily cheaper than Samsung products. Its use may be driven primarily by the need to secure additional memory capacity rather than to reduce costs.

The PC-Building Market and CXMT's Prospects

The entry of a new player is expected to ease overall market pressure somewhat. In particular, companies such as motherboard manufacturer Gigabyte have also announced support for CXMT memory. The company has managed to increase the price of its shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange by 466 percent and is directing its main investments toward expanding conventional DRAM production rather than HBM memory.