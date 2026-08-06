Vinicius Junior Wipes His Instagram Clean, Fueling Transfer Rumors

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior unexpectedly deleted all the content from his social media page, sparking heated debate in the football world. According to the Daily Mail, the move has intensified transfer speculation despite the Spanish club offering the player a lucrative new contract worth £18.5 million per year. Goal.com reports .

The page, which currently has nearly 64 million followers, no longer contains any photos, biography or profile picture. All images of the player in training and matches have been completely removed. In the modern sporting world, such a drastic step often signals a player's dissatisfaction with his current situation at the club or a desire to open the door to change.

Arsenal Interest and Mikel Arteta's Plans

Arsenal , the reigning English Premier League champions, are closely monitoring the situation. The London club is active in the transfer market as it seeks to strengthen the squad and increase competition. Arsenal have already signed Christos Tzolis for £34 million.

After a friendly against Girona, head coach Mikel Arteta discussed the club's plans for the transfer window. He said the team intends to add new players to maintain its current level and continue improving. Arsenal's leadership is ready to take advantage of any potential breakdown in negotiations between Real Madrid and Vinicius.

Real Madrid and Mourinho's Position

Although the player's social media activity has caused concern, Real Madrid's leadership remains optimistic about keeping him. Negotiations over an extension to his contract, which expires next June, have been ongoing since January this year. Despite the team ending last season without major trophies, the club is taking every measure to avoid losing its leader for free.

Jose Mourinho, who has been appointed as the club's head coach for a second time, also sees Vinicius as a key part of the squad rebuild for next season. Nevertheless, the player joined the capital club's preseason camp on Monday, completed his medical and began training. Specialists are closely monitoring how the situation will unfold.