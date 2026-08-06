A mysterious phenomenon scientists never expected has been imaged on the Sun for the first time

Using the world’s most powerful solar telescope, scientists have captured the surface of the Sun for the first time in history with unprecedented detail. The new photographs and videos show previously unseen mysterious “vortices” as well as the movement of the magnetic field. Experts say the discovery will help deepen our understanding of solar activity and improve forecasts of space weather affecting Earth.

Researchers say these vortices form when the movement of hot gases on the Sun’s surface twists the magnetic field. These processes are the primary source of solar flares and other powerful energy releases. Such space weather can pose a threat to power grids, satellites and even astronauts on Earth.

Dr. David Bobolts of the U.S. National Solar Observatory (NSO) said that studying solar physics down to its smallest processes will make it possible to forecast space weather more accurately in the future.

The research findings Nature were published in the journal. The discovery was made using the world’s most powerful Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii. Close-up images of the Sun’s surface revealed swirling vortices never before recorded in such detail.

Scientists named the phenomenon Kelvin–Helmholtz instability This physical process occurs when layers of gas or liquid moving at different speeds slide past one another, turning small ripples into enormous spiral vortices. According to NSO researcher Dr. Friedrich Woeger, the discovery will help scientists better understand how space weather forms and why the Sun’s surface reaches such high temperatures. Once enough energy builds up, it is released as a solar flare or coronal mass ejection .

Dr. David Bobolts called the Sun a “unique natural laboratory,” emphasizing its importance for studying the fundamental laws of physics. He noted that Einstein’s theory of general relativity was also experimentally confirmed for the first time through observations of a solar eclipse.

Experts say such high-resolution observations could enable earlier detection of space weather hazards, help protect satellites and energy systems, and pave the way for new discoveries in the physics of the universe.