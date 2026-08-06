A major step has been taken in space research and technology. According to ixbt.com, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, delivering another batch of satellites for the AST SpaceMobile system into low Earth orbit. As a result of the successful flight, the number of devices in this orbital constellation has reached 13. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

The mission is considered an important milestone in developing a global network that will allow regular smartphones to connect directly to a satellite network without special terminals or additional equipment. According to the company’s plans, a beta test of the new service is expected to begin by the end of this year.

Unique Technology and Giant Antenna Features

The newly launched BlueBird 11, BlueBird 12 and BlueBird 13 devices stand out for their design. Their key feature is enormous deployable antennas with an area of approximately 223 square meters. This large-scale technological solution can significantly improve communication quality.

Experts say the new-generation devices can provide nearly twice the data transmission speed of previous-generation satellites. Earlier, the company demonstrated download speeds of up to 98,9 Mbit/s by connecting a regular smartphone directly to a satellite.

Rocket Return and Future Possibilities

Technical operations proceeded as planned throughout the flight. The rocket’s first stage successfully returned to Earth and made a precise landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas platform in the Atlantic Ocean. This mission was a milestone for the booster, marking its successful 30th flight. The satellite deployment began approximately 53 minutes after liftoff, and all operations were completed in just 11 minutes.

In the future, the AST SpaceMobile network is expected to provide reliable space-based mobile connectivity anywhere in the world without conventional cellular coverage. This could take mobile technology and global connectivity to a new level.