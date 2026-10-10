The notebook will be filled by a robot: a pen-holding robot sparks discussions on social media

·41·Technology
The notebook will be filled by a robot: a pen-holding robot sparks discussions on social media

A video depicting a robot that copies text from a computer into a notebook using a pen is spreading widely on social media. Equipped with a special mechanism, the device precisely moves the pen to transfer the text from the screen onto paper in a handwriting-like format.

This technology can significantly simplify the process of preparing notes for pupils and students. Especially for those who spend a lot of time copying large volumes of text into notebooks, such a device could be a convenient solution.

However, along with the convenience of the technology, certain questions also arise. Because the process of writing information by hand can help in better understanding the topic, remembering it, and independent thinking. Over-relying on the robot could affect the development of these skills.

Therefore, will such devices become useful assistants in the educational process, or will they weaken students' independent work skills?

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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