Claude Sonnet 5.5 released: the model has become much faster

·30·Technology
Claude Sonnet 5.5 released: the model has become much faster

Claude Sonnet 5.5 has been introduced as a new-generation model. According to the company, the new model works 30 percent faster than Sonnet 5, and its price has also decreased by 30 percent.

Test results regarding the new model's programming and computer usage capabilities have also been published. In the Terminal-Bench 4.0 test, Claude Sonnet 5.5 scored 70.6 percent. This figure was 10.3 percent for Sonnet 5. Meanwhile, Opus 5.5 scored 66.4 percent in this test.

In the FrontierCode 1.1 test, Sonnet 5.5 scored 46.2 percent in maximum mode and 52.1 percent in high mode. Sonnet 5's result was 42.4 percent, while Opus 5.5 scored 54.4 percent.

In the CursorBench 4.0 test, Sonnet 5.5 scored 55.5 percent, whereas Sonnet 5 remained at 34.1 percent. Opus 5.5 recorded a result of 57.8 percent.

In the GDPval-AA test, which evaluates knowledge-based tasks, Sonnet 5.5 scored 1844 points, and Sonnet 5 scored 1449 points. In the OSWorld 2.1 computer usage test, the new model scored 80.1 percent.

In the visual chart recognition test, Sonnet 5.5 scored 61.6 percent. This indicator was 15.6 percent for Sonnet 5.

Information presented about the new model emphasizes its capabilities in programming, knowledge-based tasks, computer usage, and visual data analysis.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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