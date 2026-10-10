A device that neatly copies text from a computer into a notebook with handwriting has appeared

Modern technologies have provided an unexpected convenience for students tired of spending hours filling notebooks and writing lectures and reports by hand in higher education institutions. Another video actively spreading across social networks is envied by millions of pupils and students: it shows a compact robot equipped with an ordinary ballpoint pen copying ready-made texts from a computer directly into a checkered notebook in a way that is completely indistinguishable from human handwriting.

This video has already gone viral among network users, prompting comments like "this device should be bought for every student."

How the device works: A simple pen and a perfect imitation

The compact plotter (CNC writing machine) visible in the footage differs fundamentally from traditional printers:

Standard pen working mechanism: The simplest ballpoint or gel pen on the market is fixed to the moving head of the device using a special clamp;

Full imitation of a human hand: The robot outputs strokes not in the form of a linear digital font, but with lively handwriting just like a human would write, including connections between letters and even taking into account the pressure of the pen on the paper;

Precise adaptation to notebook lines: The device places the text flawlessly and evenly onto a regular checkered or lined school notebook without going beyond the set boundaries and margins.

Student joy and debates in the education system

As soon as this invention appeared online, it divided the public into two camps:

Student benefits: It is noted that time can now be spent not on mechanical copying, but on programming, foreign languages, or developing real practical skills;

Teacher concerns: Meanwhile, some teachers emphasize that writing by hand strengthens human memory and serves concentration, expressing concern that such automation will negatively affect the quality of education and students' independent thinking;

Network trend: Nevertheless, young people are humorously sharing this video with their friends and parents, recommending it as the best way to easily pass notebook inspections.

In an era of rapid technological development, such robot assistants are becoming yet another convenient tool for performing routine daily tasks quickly and efficiently.