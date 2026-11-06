New prices for iPhone DUO and 18 Pro models
The prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones as of November 6, 2026, have been announced. The offers include the iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The cost of the devices is determined by storage capacity, color, and SIM card type.
iPhone DUO prices:
• 256 GB version — $2699
• 512 GB — $3199
• 1 TB — $5499
• 2 TB — $6799
iPhone 18 Pro in eSIM + eSIM configuration:
• 256 GB Silver — $1519
• 256 GB Glacier — $1529
• 256 GB Black — $1519
• 256 GB Burgundy — $1519
• 512 GB — $1779
• 1 TB — $2899
iPhone 18 Pro Max in eSIM + eSIM configuration:
• 256 GB Black — $1699
• 256 GB Silver — $1709
• 256 GB Glacier — $1719
• 256 GB Burgundy — $1719
• 512 GB Black — $1949
• 512 GB Silver — $1999
• 512 GB Glacier — $1979
• 512 GB Burgundy — $1949
• 1 TB — $2649
iPhone 18 Pro in SIM + eSIM configuration:
• 256 GB Silver — $1579
• 256 GB Glacier — $1579
• 256 GB Black — $1649
• 256 GB Burgundy — $1649
• 512 GB — $1899
• 1 TB — $2799
iPhone 18 Pro Max in SIM + eSIM configuration:
• 256 GB Glacier — $1739
• 256 GB Black — $1719 (promotional price)
• 256 GB Silver — $1719
• 256 GB Burgundy — $1799
• 512 GB Black — $1999
• 512 GB Silver — $2019
• 512 GB Burgundy — $1999
• 512 GB Glacier — $2019
• 1 TB Black — $2649
• 1 TB Burgundy — $2649
• 1 TB Glacier — $2999
• 1 TB Silver — $2799
The prices listed are as of November 6, 2026. Prices at retail points may change daily.
Comments 0
…