Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 16
As of October 16, 2026, the prices for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been updated. The cost of the devices varies depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card type. Some models are sold at promotional prices.
E-SIM + E-SIM
iPhone 18 Pro:
• 256 GB, Silver: $1,569
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,579
• 256 GB, Black: $1,569
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,579, at a promotional price
• 512 GB: $1,829
• 1 TB: $2,899
iPhone 18 Pro Max:
• 256 GB, Black: $1,719, at a promotional price
• 256 GB, Silver: $1,739
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,739
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,789
• 512 GB, Black: $1,999
• 512 GB, Silver: $1,999
• 512 GB, Glacier: $1,999
• 512 GB, Burgundy: $2,199
• 1 TB: $2,699
SIM + E-SIM
iPhone 18 Pro:
• 256 GB, Silver: $1,569
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,579
• 256 GB, Black: $1,579
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,579
• 512 GB: $1,869
• 1 TB: $2,799
iPhone 18 Pro Max:
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,779
• 256 GB, Black: $1,779, at a promotional price
• 256 GB, Silver: $1,789
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,789
• 512 GB, Black: $2,189
• 512 GB, Silver: $2,149
• 512 GB, Burgundy: $2,249
• 512 GB, Glacier: $2,139
• 1 TB, Black: $2,699
• 1 TB, Burgundy: $3,199
• 1 TB, Glacier: $2,999
• 1 TB, Silver: $2,999
The given prices are as of October 16, 2026. Smartphone prices may change daily.
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