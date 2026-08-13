Enzo Fernández Could Be a Great Signing for Manchester City

·1·Sport
Enzo Fernández Could Be a Great Signing for Manchester City

One of the current leaders of the English Premier League, Manchester City could sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. It is claimed that the Argentine world champion could perform important roles missing from the team coached by Enzo Maresca. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, former England defender Colin Hendry has said that Enzo Fernández would be a great signing for Manchester City and would bring significant benefits to the team. In the expert's view, despite his extremely high valuation, the transfer could pay off.

Transfer Fee and Financial Terms

According to the publication, a fee of approximately £120 million ($162 million) could be demanded for Enzo Fernández. Manchester City have already made major expenditures during the summer transfer window, including £116 million for Elliot Anderson. The club are also interested in Lille prospect Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Significant changes are currently expected in the team's midfield. In particular, there are rumours that Ballon d'Or winner Rodri could return to Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing him. As a result, Manchester City are said to have made Chelsea star Enzo Fernández their main target.

Club Negotiations and the Deadline

According to Colin Hendry, who spoke via Gambler Media, Chelsea are reportedly setting 14 August as the deadline for official offers and negotiations. If Manchester City want to sign the player, they will need to act quickly.

Fernández previously played in west London under Enzo Maresca, which also increases the likelihood of the transfer. After experienced midfielders such as Kevin De Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan left, Manchester City were left needing a midfielder capable of scoring regularly from the centre of the pitch and controlling games.

It is no secret that football transfer fees have risen sharply and that deals now reach hundreds of millions of pounds. However, top clubs competing for the biggest trophies must be prepared for such expenditure. Enzo Fernández's Premier League experience could help him adapt to the starting XI immediately.

Enzo FernándezManchester CityChelseaTransferPremier League
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