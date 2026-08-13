Xiaomi Unveils New Device That Both Purifies and Boils Water

Xiaomi has unveiled a new kitchen device, the Mijia Water Purifier 2 Boiling Edition, which combines water filtration with instant heating. Designed to replace conventional kitchen water filters and electric kettles, it is already available for pre-order in the Chinese market. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the new water purifier has a recommended price of 2,999 yuan, but it can be purchased for 2,699 yuan during the pre-order period. Its key feature is that water is heated directly inside the device after filtration, allowing users to obtain boiling water at up to 100 degrees by pressing a single button.

Technical Capabilities and Filtration System

The system offers high performance, providing up to 5.4 liters of warm water or 2 liters of hot water per minute. Its thermally insulated internal tank can also store up to 1.5 liters of boiled water or 4.5 liters of warm water, which is highly convenient for everyday use.

The device uses an advanced 12-stage filtration system. According to the manufacturer, it can effectively remove 145 types of contaminants from water. Its removal efficiency for heavy metals such as lead and cadmium is 99.9% and 99.8%, respectively, while E. coli bacteria are eliminated completely.

Safety and Smart Control

The reverse osmosis membrane used in the system provides a desalination rate of up to 98%. All internal parts that come into direct contact with water are made of 304-grade food-grade stainless steel. In addition, the manufacturer officially guarantees that the device contains no bisphenol-A or phosphates.

The new kitchen system works in line with modern technologies. Through the Mi Home app, users can monitor water consumption and filter status in real time, as well as change water dispensing modes remotely. Designed for installation under a kitchen cabinet, the device provides households with clean drinking water, warm water and hot water from a single system.