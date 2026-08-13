Starlink Enters the Vietnamese Market and Begins Accepting Orders

·26·Technology
Starlink Enters the Vietnamese Market and Begins Accepting Orders

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has begun operations in another important market. According to ixbt.com, the company has started accepting orders for network connections in Vietnam, marking another step in its expansion across Southeast Asia. The company reports .

Households in the country can now pay and sign up for connection plans through the official starlink.com.vn website. The monthly subscription fee for individuals reportedly starts at 1.13 million dong (approximately 43 US dollars). Users are also required to purchase a specialized equipment kit.

Equipment Prices and Corporate Plans

The equipment required to connect to the network costs 8.66 million dong. Conditions differ slightly for business customers: the minimum monthly subscription fee for corporate clients is set at 1.48 million dong.

According to Starlink’s current coverage map, Vietnam has become the sixth Southeast Asian market where the satellite internet service is available. Previously, the service had established a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Timor-Leste.

Trial Period and Government Decision

In March 2025, the Vietnamese government allowed SpaceX to launch Starlink in trial mode. To enable this, officials lifted restrictions on foreign ownership in the sector.

The trial period is scheduled to continue until the end of 2030, with the government limiting the number of subscribers to a maximum of 600,000 during this period. This will help ensure service stability and allow the technical capabilities to be tested gradually.

Local Subsidiary and Infrastructure

To conduct these operations, SpaceX established a local subsidiary, Starlink Services Vietnam. The entity was registered in September 2025 with registered capital of 30 billion dong (1.1 million US dollars).

According to the Vietnamese government, permission has been granted to deploy four ground stations in the country to ensure stable operation of the satellite internet service. This will further improve connection quality.

StarlinkSpaceXElon MuskInternetVietnam
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