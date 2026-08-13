Dušan Vlahović Moves From Juventus To Beşiktaş

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Dušan Vlahović Moves From Juventus To Beşiktaş

Long-running transfer rumours in professional football have finally been put to rest, with Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović set to continue his career in Türkiye. According to Goal.com, the 26-year-old forward, who had been waiting for offers from Premier League or La Liga giants, will continue his career with Beşiktaş. The transfer marks not only a dramatic turn in the player's career but also the end of his turbulent spell at the Turin club. The news was reported by Goal.com .

Years later, Juventus is being forced to assess the career of the striker it signed from Fiorentina in January 2022 with great expectations. At the time, the Turin club paid a €70 million transfer fee plus €10 million in bonuses and handed him a huge contract whose annual salary would gradually rise to €12 million. The 22-year-old had scored 49 goals in 108 appearances for Fiorentina, and was expected to develop into the best centre-forward of his generation and lead the team.

A Difficult Spell And Results At The Turin Club

However, events unfolded differently. Although Vlahović managed to score 68 goals in 168 appearances, many experts now describe him as a major disappointment and an unfulfilled promise. Of course, there are grounds for the player to defend himself: he joined Juventus during one of the darkest periods in its history. Within four and a half years, club president Andrea Agnelli and the entire board resigned, while the leadership and coaching staff changed several times.

The striker, who played under coaches such as Massimiliano Allegri, Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor and Luciano Spalletti, is now reuniting at Beşiktaş with Vincenzo Italiano, the coach who best brought out his potential at Fiorentina. Nevertheless, despite the chaos at the club, Vlahović only partially fulfilled the task of dragging the team out of a difficult situation, as expected of genuine champions. He was often undermined by his emotions, frustration and technical limitations when controlling the ball and combining with his teammates.

Financial Success And A New Challenge

Nevertheless, the Serbian won just one trophy with Juventus: the 2024 Coppa Italia. He scored the only goal in the final against Atalanta. Vlahović's move to Beşiktaş shows that it does not match his initial lofty ambitions. For months, there had been talk of interest from giants such as Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but none of those clubs ultimately made a concrete offer.

From a contractual perspective, the Belgrade-born striker has won financially. In Istanbul, he will receive a net salary of €10 million per season, plus bonuses and a substantial signing-on fee. In this respect, he and his representatives have emerged as clear winners. Juventus, meanwhile, has yet to find a classic centre-forward capable of replacing him adequately, as new signing Randal Kolo Muani is a mobile forward who prefers to roam freely across the attacking line.

Dušan VlahovićJuventusBeşiktaşCoppa ItaliaTransfers
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