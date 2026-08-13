Felix Nmecha says Jürgen Klopp’s arrival with Germany inspired him

·1·Sport
Felix Nmecha says Jürgen Klopp’s arrival with Germany inspired him

A new chapter has begun in German football: legendary coach Jürgen Klopp has been appointed head coach of the national team. This unexpected and major change has created tremendous enthusiasm and optimism throughout the country’s football community, including among the national-team players. According to Goal.com, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha shared his thoughts on how the appointment has affected the atmosphere within the team. Goal.com reports .

Jürgen Klopp’s return to the German national team

The 59-year-old Jürgen Klopp spent one of the brightest periods of his coaching career at Borussia Dortmund, winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012. After achieving major success at Liverpool, the experienced coach’s return to lead the German national team has sparked intense debate across the football world. As Die Mannschaft prepares to begin a new successful era, Klopp’s experience is expected to bring significant benefits to the team.

Klopp’s return to the touchline and the prospect of playing under him have greatly motivated Germany’s players ahead of their upcoming matches. In an interview with the press, Nmecha made no secret of the fact that the entire team had been inspired by the appointment and was eagerly looking forward to working with the coach.

“Yes, I think everyone is in very high spirits,” Felix Nmecha said. “Everyone really wants to work with the head coach, with him personally. It will clearly be a great experience, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

No personal introduction yet

Despite the excitement and widespread optimism, the 25-year-old midfielder admitted that he had not yet had the chance to meet the new head coach in person. He is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to come face to face with Klopp. According to Nmecha, they do not know each other personally yet.

The player was also asked whether he had questioned his Dortmund teammates about Jürgen Klopp. Nmecha replied: “Not yet. I’ve only been here for a few days. I haven’t had the opportunity yet, but I definitely will ask.”

Klopp’s debut with Germany and the first official matches under his leadership are being closely followed by the entire European football community. Through this appointment, the German Football Association plans to end the national team’s crisis and restore its former winning traditions.

Jürgen KloppGermanyFelix NmechaBorussia DortmundFootball
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