Jonathan Tah Assesses Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso’s Coaching Careers

·24·Sport
Jonathan Tah Assesses Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso’s Coaching Careers

Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah praised the coaching abilities of renowned managers Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso. The Germany international highlighted their ability to draw on their extensive playing experience, build emotional connections with the team and successfully implement tactical ideas. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Jonathan Tah expressed his satisfaction at having had the opportunity to work under both highly qualified coaches during his career. Under Xabi Alonso, he played for Bayer Leverkusen and won the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 season. In 2025, the defender moved to Bayern Munich and is currently continuing to develop under former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

Experience and Leadership Skills

Both coaches, who are currently achieving success at the highest levels of European football, enjoyed outstanding playing careers. In Jonathan Tah’s view, their vast experience on the pitch has directly influenced their modern coaching approaches, giving them a distinctive advantage.

As former leaders on the pitch, they have an excellent understanding of the complex internal environment and group dynamics within modern teams, which benefits them in their work. “They have come a very long way as footballers. That is why it is very enjoyable to work with them, because they understand the dressing room and how a team operates very well,” the defender admitted.

A Human Approach That Outweighs Tactics

Although the coaches are known for their sharp tactical knowledge, Tah says their greatest strength lies in their ability to build good relationships with players. In his view, even the best tactical systems may fail without the players’ complete trust and support.

According to the defender, the most important factor is the coach’s approach to the team. If the team does not fully embrace the coach’s ideas and establish mutual communication, any tactical system is bound to become ineffective.

Jonathan TahVincent KompanyXabi AlonsoBayern MunichFootball
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