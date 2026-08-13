Dušan Vlahović Heads to Turkey: A Major Conclusion for Juventus

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Dušan Vlahović Heads to Turkey: A Major Conclusion for Juventus

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović will continue his career in Turkey. The transfer not only brings the striker’s time at the Turin club to an end but also closes the book on years of speculation surrounding him. According to Goal.com, although the Serbian had dreamed of continuing his career at a Premier League or La Liga giant, he ultimately joined Istanbul club Beşiktaş on a lucrative salary. Goal.com reports .

It is worth recalling that the striker, signed from Fiorentina in January 2022 for €70 million plus €10 million in bonuses, became one of the most expensive transfers in Juventus history. The Turin club gave the 22-year-old a huge salary of up to €12 million per season and viewed him as a next-generation star capable of leading the team. However, over four and a half years, Vlahović failed to develop into the expected superstar.

A Difficult Period and a Test of Leadership

Vlahović’s time at Juventus coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the club’s history. During this time, the entire board led by Andrea Agnelli resigned, while the club’s management and coaching staff changed several times. The Serbian played under coaches such as Allegri, Motta, Tudor and Spalletti. Although the club’s overall turmoil negatively affected his performances, the team’s main goalscorer was still expected to drag the side through difficult situations.

Despite scoring 68 goals in 168 appearances, the striker was often criticised for his emotions and technical shortcomings, particularly his problems with his first touch. His only trophy with Juventus was the 2024 Coppa Italia, with his winning goal in the final against Atalanta securing the title.

Financial Gain and a New Destination

The striker’s next destination once again showed that he had not reached the level he had envisioned for himself. In recent years, he had been a target for Premier League clubs, particularly Arsenal, as well as Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but no firm offers arrived from those teams. As a result, at the peak of his career, the 26-year-old Serbian agreed to play in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Nevertheless, from a financial perspective, the transfer was an outright victory for the player and his agents. In Istanbul, he will earn a net salary of €10 million per season, along with bonuses and a substantial signing-on fee. At the same time, Juventus still have not found a suitable replacement for Vlahović. The reason is that Kolo Muani is a mobile forward who likes to move across the attacking line and cannot fully perform the role of a classic central striker in the penalty area.

Dušan VlahovićJuventusBeşiktaşCoppa ItaliaTurkish Süper Lig
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