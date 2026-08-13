Jonathan Tah Shares Thoughts Ahead of Super Cup Clash with Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich centre-back Jonathan Tah has shared his thoughts on the DFL Supercup match ahead of the new season and the game against their main rivals, Borussia Dortmund. As ixbt.com and other sports publications report, the defender stressed that he is ready to win the first trophy of the season and aims to significantly improve the team’s defensive record. Goal.com reports this.

The Germany international, who is beginning his second season with Bayern Munich, wants to win another major trophy after a successful debut campaign. Traditionally held at the start of the season, this match offers Bayern a valuable opportunity to demonstrate their domestic dominance once again.

The Trophy Battle and Determined Goals

According to Jonathan Tah, this early-season cup is unique compared with other competitions. Thanks to their successful performances last season, the team earned the opportunity to compete for this trophy.

“Winning trophies always creates a special feeling. And this cup is different from the other trophies awarded during the season. In the end, we had a fantastic season, and that is precisely why we will take the field for this trophy at the start of the new campaign. Of course, we are going there to win,” the defender stressed.

Adapting to the Team and Taking on a Leadership Role

Recalling his decision to move to Bayern Munich, the experienced player said he was pleased with his choice. In a short period, he has become one of the team’s key figures and said he feels comfortable in his new environment.

The footballer emphasized that he had made the right choice and taken the correct path, adding that his teammates and coaches had welcomed him well both as a player and as a person.

Improving the Defense and Future Plans

With a full year of experience behind him, Jonathan Tah is now showing that he is ready to take on greater responsibility in the dressing room as well. He has set clear tactical goals for improving the quality of the team’s defensive play.

According to him, based on last season’s results, the team has analyzed its mistakes and plans to perform more confidently in every match while focusing all its attention on new victories.