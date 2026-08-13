Zion Suzuki Expected to Join Juventus in the Winter Transfer Window

According to a report by Tuttosport, negotiations between goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and Juventus have entered their final stage, with the player himself agreeing to join the Turin club. The transfer is expected to become one of the most significant moves of the European winter window and significantly strengthen Juventus’ goalkeeping department. Goal.com reports .

Paris Saint-Germain had initially been considered the main contender for the Japanese goalkeeper. The French club had reached an agreement with Parma to sign the player for €36 million, including bonuses. The transfer was slightly delayed because Paris Saint-Germain played Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup and due to concerns over the risk of injury.

However, once those concerns had passed, Paris Saint-Germain began preparing to announce the transfer. At the same time, the player’s personal preference and the competitive environment in Paris played a decisive role. Suzuki was expected to serve as a backup to Matvey Safonov at Paris Saint-Germain, while Juventus guaranteed him a starting role and a leading position.

Transfer Terms and Financial Details

According to Tuttosport, the goalkeeper will travel to Paris for a medical examination before joining the Turin club on loan. The agreement between the parties will run until June next year and will not include an option to buy. Suzuki’s salary will be split equally between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Turin club will also receive compensation for the player’s technical development. The deal is strategically important for Juventus, as the club plans to direct its resources toward addressing other key issues in defence, midfield and attack.

The high prices of alternative options in the goalkeeper market, such as Anatoliy Trubin and Noa Atubolu, as well as Guglielmo Vicario’s failure to inspire complete confidence, have made Suzuki the most suitable solution. Once its financial capabilities improve, Juventus could consider signing top-level goalkeepers such as Alisson, Mile Svilar, Marco Carnesecchi or Mike Maignan.