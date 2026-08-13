Has Messi Decided to Continue His Career? New Update on the Football Legend’s Future

Lionel Messi, the Argentine forward for Inter Miami, has decided to continue his football career following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. The Todo Noticias portal reported this.

Messi had stepped away from football and team training for a while after his father’s death. Despite the heavy loss, the 39-year-old footballer has reportedly decided to continue his career.

According to reports, Messi is scheduled to return to the United States on August 12 and gradually resume training with Inter Miami. However, it is still unclear when he will join full team training and play in the next match.

The death of his father was a major loss for Messi. Jorge Messi was not only his father but also one of the closest advisers in his career. He played an important role in Lionel’s development as a professional footballer and during the early stages of his career.