Two new orders of Uzbekistan may be established for foreigners

·38·Uzbekistan
Two new orders of Uzbekistan may be established for foreigners

It is proposed to establish two new state awards to honor foreign citizens who have contributed to strengthening friendly relations with Uzbekistan and enhancing the country's international prestige. This was reported by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

On October 22, 2026, at a meeting of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Foreign Investments and Tourism, the draft law on the establishment of the "O‘zbekiston ehtiromi" orders was preliminarily reviewed.

The draft law provides for the introduction of a two-degree state award. These are the "Oliy darajali O‘zbekiston ehtiromi" and "O‘zbekiston ehtiromi" orders.

Image of the front and back sides of the 'O‘zbekiston ehtiromi' order.

These awards may be presented to foreign state and public figures, politicians, and foreign citizens who have made a worthy contribution to promoting Uzbekistan's international interests, strengthening strategic cooperation between states, developing trade and economic relations, and reinforcing ties of friendship between peoples.

At the end of the discussion, the committee adopted an appropriate decision regarding the draft law.

Image of the front and back sides of the Order of Friendship of Uzbekistan of the Highest Degree.
O‘zbekiston ehtiromiSenate of the Oliy Majlisstate awards
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