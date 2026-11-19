Inscriptions on Uzbekistan's national currency may be adapted to the updated Uzbek alphabet. In the future, it is expected that banknotes and coins issued into circulation will feature "ÖZBEKISTON" instead of "O‘ZBEKISTON" and "SÖM" instead of "SO‘M". However, this does not mean that current currency will be replaced immediately.

On October 21, 2026, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed Law No. O‘RQ–1184 on improving the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet. The document will come into effect on April 22, 2027.

Four letters in the Uzbek alphabet will change

The new law establishes that the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet will consist of 28 letters and one apostrophe. Certain letters and letter combinations from the previous alphabet will be converted into a new format.

The main changes are as follows:

Ö ö instead of O‘ o‘;

Ğ ğ instead of G‘ g‘;

Ş ş instead of Sh sh;

Ç ç instead of Ch ch.

Additionally, the letter combination "ng" will be removed from the alphabet as an independent letter.

What inscriptions might appear on the national currency?

The updated alphabet will affect areas where state language inscriptions are used, including the national currency.

From this perspective, some inscriptions on currency issued in the future based on the new alphabet may look like this:

Current inscription Form in the new alphabet O‘ZBEKISTON ÖZBEKISTON SO‘M SÖM

However, there is an important point: the law itself does not require the reprinting of all existing banknotes or their replacement by a specific date. During the transition to the new alphabet, the legal status of previous inscriptions on the national currency is also specifically protected.

Old banknotes will not lose their validity

In accordance with Article 2 of the law, the presence of letters in the previous format on national currency and securities before the law comes into effect does not hinder their validity or circulation.

Therefore, banknotes and coins in circulation before April 22, 2027, will not be considered invalid simply because their inscriptions are in the old alphabet. Citizens are not required to exchange them immediately.

This rule is important for the public and entrepreneurs: the change in the alphabet does not automatically alter the nominal value of money or its status as a means of payment.

When will new money appear?

The law comes into effect on April 22, 2027. After that, the issue of applying the new alphabet's requirements to the national currency will become relevant.

At the same time, it is necessary to monitor separate decisions or official announcements from the Central Bank regarding exactly when and in what denominations new banknotes and coins will be issued. The law itself does not set the release dates or denominations for new currency.

Another important aspect: the update of the alphabet does not mean that all changes in monetary circulation will happen in one day. Current currency will retain its validity, and the transition to new inscriptions will be carried out in accordance with established procedures.

Thus, the reform of the Uzbek alphabet may be reflected not only in books, documents, or signs but also in the future appearance of the national currency. However, the value and status of old banknotes as a means of payment will remain unchanged.